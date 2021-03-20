Filmmakers, screenwriters and musicians come to Miami, Oklahoma

MIAMI, Okla. — Filmmakers, screenwriters and musicians came together to inspire and compete at a local film festival in Miami.

It’s all part of a collaboration between The Coleman Theater and The Sunny Side Up Film Festival to showcase independent films.

The event featured documentaries, western short films, Sci-Fi’s, and q and a’s with screen writers,

Due to the pandemic, they weren’t able to hold the event last year – but Oklahoma City Film Festival, Director, Rock Whitehead, made it possible this year.

Rock Whitehead, Director says, “Oh it’s been great, it’s been great here the theater is magnificent and you can’t ask for a better location than this really on Route 66 and so far i’m having a really good time.”

The festival wraps up Sunday night at 6:30 P.M. and will feature Stand-Up Comedian, Actress and Impressionist, Sonya White, who will also host the awards show.