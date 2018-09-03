Fill The Boot to End Muscular Dystrophy

Residents support local firefighters in their mission to help find an end to Muscular Dystrophy.

The Joplin Fire Department is hosting its Annual Fill The Boot Fundraiser this Labor Day Weekend.

Joplin firefighters have been collecting coins and cash in boots for more than twenty years–nationwide, the fundraiser started in 1954.

All funds raised will go back to the Muscular Dystrophy Association to support research and patient care.

“It’s great we always love the interaction with the community and when we’re doing stuff like this there’s a lot of back and forth and we get to even see some retiree’s and it’s great, we love everything we can do for the community,” says Cpt. Aaron Dearmond with the Joplin Fire Department.

They’ve raised anywhere from $2,500-$5,000 in past years, with the turnout promising to be high again this year.

They’ll continue the fundraiser outside of the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Maiden Lane and in front of Sam’s Club in Joplin.

