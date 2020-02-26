Filing for 2020 Missouri candidates begins

MISSOURI — Campaign 2020 is shaping up – and we’re not just talking about the next President of the United States.

Today marked the kickoff of the Missouri candidate filing period.

That includes statewide jobs like Governor and Secretary of State.

But it’s also candidates for county level jobs like the Prosecutor, Coroner, and Treasurer.

The Jasper County Clerk hopes voters will watch the process, but adds there are two elections before these candidates show up on the ballot.

Charlie Davis, Jasper County Clerk, said, “Everybody should be engaged year round. You know every year we have some sort of election whether its the presidential preference primary which is coming up here in a couple of weeks. We have the April municipal election as well as the general election in November.”

Missouri voters have the Presidential Primary March 10th, city and school races on April 7th and with the state primary months away on August 4th.