Fight at Behavior Health Facility Sends Two to ER

MIAMI, Ok.,–Two hospital staff members are being examined for injuries following a fight at a behavioral health facility in Miami.

Willow Crest hospital staff say at about 4:30 pm an altercation broke out among their child and adolescent patients.

Nurses were quickly able to contain the the fight, but not without injury.

None of their patients were injured in the fight, but the two nursing staff are currently being examined.

The Miami Police Department were called to the scene to help contain the fight.

And Integris EMS were also called to the scene to be on stand-by.

As this more information is shared, we will provide updates.