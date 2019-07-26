Fewer children missing from Kansas Foster Care system

KANSAS – The State of Kansas says fewer and fewer children are missing from the state’s Foster Care system.

On May 9th, there were 97 missing foster children is the state. Since then the number has been steadily dropping to 59. In May, the department for children and families added youth specialists and a special response team to tackle the problem. Now they’re trying to keep lowering the number.

“We want to get them somewhere stable, so asking those questions about where can they be, where do they want to be and how can we get them in a placement where they’re safe and they don’t need to run again.” Tanya Keys, Deputy Secretary, DCF

The new positions are helping the department reach more areas in the state and find kids faster.