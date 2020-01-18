Feral hog extermination plans progressing thanks to a Missouri partnership

MISSOURI — Organizations and agencies across the state of Missouri are increasing efforts to eliminate a dangerous pest.

Feral hogs are invasive and destructive animals known to prey on other animals.

They are also known to carry diseases that can be transmitted to humans.

Later this month, the Missouri Feral Hog Elimination Partnership wants to eliminate the hogs by clearing each watershed inhabited by them through on-the-ground trapping.

The partnership is comprised of the Missouri Department of Conservation, The U.S. Forest Service, and more.

The Missouri Department of Conservation says they’ve already seen success in our area.

Francis Skalicky, Missouri Department Of Conservation, said,”We want total elimination so that is getting near where we want. Obviously we want zero hogs in the state. Southwest Missouri has proven that trapping hogs is a very effective way of eliminating them and that’s what we’re doing elsewhere in the state too. And we hope to have that kind of success elsewhere too.”

In 2019, the partnership eliminated more than 10,000 feral hogs from Missouri.

Skalicky says later this month, the partnership will implement its plan for total elimination.