Female taken into custody at house fire also suspected of homicide

UPDATE NOV. 17, 2019:

STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KOLR) — Stone County Deputies dispatched to OO Highway referring to a ex parte violation where a 30-year-old female suspect had set a victims house on fire at approximately 4:23 p.m. on Saturday (Nov. 16, 2019).



Stone County Deputies took female suspect into custody then transported to Stone County Jail for a 24 hour hold for Arson, the female suspect admitted she had killed someone.



Deputies followed up and discovered 74-year-old Walter Scott died in his home on Core Wood Lane in Stone County.



Stone County Detectives worked the homicide scene and an autopsy has been scheduled for next week by Stone County Coroner.



Charges have been submitted to the Prosecuting Attorney.



Investigation is still ongoing. Any information regarding this homicide investigation, please contact the Stone County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Doug Rader.

UPDATE: The woman detained for suspicious behavior during a house fire off of Highway OO in Stone County is also a suspect in a homicide on Core Wood.

Stone County officials said the victim is a 74-year-old man.

The homicide is currently under investigation.

STONE COUNTY, Mo. — Stone County Sheriff’s deputies detained a woman after she was acting suspiciously around a house fire.

The Southern Stone County Fire Protection District was dispatched to a report of a residential fire on the evening of Nov. 16.

According to the SSCFPD, the home was a total loss.

“Crews had to shuttle water with tankers from the nearest hydrant at Hwy DD & Hwy 13 about 5 miles away,” the fire protection district said.

The person who reported the fire was a passerby, and said a female was acting suspiciously.

There were no injuries. According to the SSCFPD, no one was home at the time.

This fire is being investigated by the Missouri State Fire Marshall’s office.