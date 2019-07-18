FEMA spends millions in disaster grants in Oklahoma with 3,500 homes assessed so far

OKLAHOMA – FEMA has assessed more than 3,500 homes across Oklahoma, with more to go.

The agency has spent nearly $13.4 million in disaster grants. That includes people who had insurance and those that did not.

About $11.5 million of that money was used to help those who lost their homes or that are damaged. That even helps residents who don’t have a place to stay.

About $1.8 million of that funding is designated for uninsured property.

And FEMA isn’t done, they’re still surveying other damage sites across the state.