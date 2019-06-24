FEMA opens a mobile disaster recovery center

FEMA is opening a mobile disaster recovery center for northeast Oklahoma residents this week only.

The city of Miami will be host to the center, opening today and going through Thursday. State and local agencies will be on hand to help those impacted by any storm or floods that happened between May 7th and June 9th of this year.

That includes applying for grants that will help pay for temporary housing, home repairs, business loans or other disaster-related expenses that insurance won’t cover. Resources will be allotted to not only homeowners, but renters and business owners who sustained damage.

It will be held at the Civic Center Conference Room, today from 2 to 7 p.m. Then again on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Bring documents for proof of personal information like address, income and insurance.