FEMA Disaster Recovery Center to open temporarily in McDonald County

ANDERSON, Mo.— A disaster recovery center is opening tomorrow in McDonald County for victims of severe storms and flooding.

Missouri residents and business owners affected by the April 29-July 5 severe storms, tornadoes and flooding who wish to apply for federal disaster assistance must apply by September 9th.

The deadline to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance is September 5th for those living and working in Callaway, Jefferson, Lewis, McDonald, Newton or Saline.

A FEMA disaster recovery center will be open for three days in McDonald County starting Wednesday, August 14th through Friday, August 16th.

Recovery specialists from the FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will provide information on available services, explain assistance programs, and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications.

Residents are asked to register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or call the disaster assistance helpline: 800-621-FEMA (3362), voice/vp/711 or 800-462-7585 (TTY) before visiting a recovery center.

Missourians who have registered with FEMA may be eligible for reimbursement if they paid for temporary lodging because of damage to their residence from April 29-July 5 flooding, severe storms and tornadoes. Survivors who are approved for lodging reimbursement must submit zero-balance receipts to FEMA to receive payment.

The disaster recovery center location is at Anderson First Baptist Church located at 1 Friendship Lane in Anderson, Missouri.

Wednesday, Aug. 14– 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 15 – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 16 – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.