FEMA disaster assistance applications now open for Northeast Oklahoma residents

OKLAHOMA - FEMA disaster assistance applications are now open for Northeast Oklahoma residents.

Following the tornado, wind, and flood damage that occurred last month, residents of Ottawa and Delaware Counties can now apply for assistance. The Department of Homeland Security has approved more than $4 million in individual assistance for those that qualify.

To register, you can dial 1-800-621-3362 or apply online. When applying have your address, directions to your property, condition of your damaged home, social security number, and phone number handy. When you register, save your FEMA registration number.