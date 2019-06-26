FEMA and SBA come to Miami to help residents and businesses with recovery

MIAMI, Okla. —

FEMA HELPS HOMEOWNERS AND RENTERS WITH AID

FEMA is operating a Mobile Disaster Recovery Center in Miami for area residents who have been affected by recent severe weather and flooding.

FEMA is working out of the Civic Center and helping homeowners and renters looking for government assistance for their recovery efforts. To get started in the application process individuals must have proof of address, names of people living in the household and a description of disaster damages. And even if you don’t have all of your documents with you, FEMA advises residents to still stop by.

“We provide grants to disaster survivors through rental assistance and something else that we call ONA or other needs assistance. That’s one of the missions that we have here which is making sure people have the opportunity. We want to make sure everyone has the opportunity to apply for federal disaster assistance.” Alex Bruner, FEMA

You don’t have to be an Ottawa County resident to apply for aid at the center. And more than $11 million has been delegated in disaster grants this year for Oklahoma residents effected by severe weather.

SBA HELPS BUSINESSES LOOKING FOR AID

Along with FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration is helping out in Miami as well.

The SBA has already approved more than $6 million in aid as of June 24. And for businesses looking for aid from the organization, all they ask for is some capital to keep things moving while in recovery.

“So where FEMA does the grant assistance we do the low interest loans. And for businesses, businesses can borrow up to $2 million to repair, replace disaster damaged real estate, machinery, inventory and equipment.” Corey D. Williams, U.S. Small Business Administration

FEMA and the Small Business Administration will be operating in Miami until Thursday, June 27.

Even if you can’t make it out, the last day to apply online for aid is July 31.

To apply online for FEMA, follow this link: https://www.fema.gov/individual-disaster-assistance

To apply online for SBA, follow this link: https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance