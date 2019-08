A nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System will take place tomorrow.

FEMA and the Federal Communications Commission say the nationwide test will be sent to radio and television stations beginning at 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

This year’s test will evaluate the readiness of the national alerting capability in the absence of internet connectivity. The test will be about one minute long and will be similar to regular monthly EAS tests.

The test will not include a message on cell phones via Wireless Emergency Alerts.