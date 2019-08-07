FEMA adds Newton and McDonald Counties for federal disaster individual assistance

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI – FEMA adds two more counties in Southwest Missouri for federal disaster individual assistance.

Newton and McDonald Counties are now approved for the individual assistance program.

FEMA approved the State of Missouri’s request to expand the federal major disaster declaration to include those counties, as well as four others in the state. People living in those two areas, who were affected by flooding and severe storms from April 29th to July 5th, are now eligible to apply for federal assistance.

The program assists with temporary housing, housing repairs, and the replacement of household items.