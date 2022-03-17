JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) – Fifty years ago this week, the Senior Nutrition Program was signed into law.

That piece of federal legislation created the program that provided for congregate meals, or those served on site at senior centers, as well as Meals on Wheels.

To honor that milestone, State Representative Lane Roberts presented the Joplin Senior Center with a proclamation marking the historic event.

Roberts says the program is literally a life saver

“But if you’re one of the people who depend on this, this is a very big deal in the life of a lot of people and uh the fact that they have done this for 50 years successfully, so many people have benefitted from this, is worth recognizing, and for many of them it is their only real source of nutrition,” says Lane Roberts, Mo. State Representative, 161st District.

Roberts says about 900,000 Missouri residents are fed by the program every year.

In addition to the physical benefit, it can also be the only means of social contact for homebound seniors who receive Meals on Wheels.