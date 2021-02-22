Feed The Love food drive

FOUR STATE AREA — The first ever Feed The Love canned food drive is benefitting residents across the Four States.

Barrels were placed in several locations across Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma to help replenish local food pantries. Many of those organizations have already gone through the food collected over the holidays. So, this drive was organized by KSN — and our sister-station KODE.

Jeff Meadow, of one of the recipients, Souls Harbor – says the timing of the delivery of thousands of pounds of food is absolutely perfect.

Jeff Meadows, Souls Harbor Executive Assistant, said, “It’s wonderful, we never know what to expect, it just absolutely couldn’t have come at a better time to receive this right now, right now the weather is getting, the weather is improving and we’ve got even busier with the need.”

The food dropped-off at Souls Harbor was collected in Joplin alone. We at KSN and KODE want to thank all of you that contributed to the Share The Love campaign.