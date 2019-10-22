Feds give Missouri $2 million to bolster school security measures

MISSOURI, (MISSOURINET).– The U.S. Department of Justice has awarded more than $85 million in grants nationwide, including in Missouri, to help schools improve security methods. The Show-Me State’s slice is $1 million to six Missouri schools to prepare students, teachers, and first responders in cases of school threats. The Missouri Department of Public Safety is also getting nearly $1 million to create or boost state school safety centers.

Recipients of grant awards are:

• Raytown Consolidated School District 2: $250,000 (anonymous reporting technology)

• Warsaw R-IX School District: $142,068 (school violence prevention)

• City of Breckenridge: $120,593 (school violence prevention)

• Stoutland R-II School District: $84,055 (school violence prevention)

• South Pemiscot R-V Schools: $96,663 (school violence prevention)

• Lawson R-XIV School District: $315,572 (school violence prevention)

“Our kids’ schools should be safe environments where they can focus on learning, free from threats of violence,” said Tim Garrison, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri. “These STOP School Violence grants help provide the resources our schools need to protect students, including partnering with local law enforcement.”

The grants can be used for things like training, technology, metal detectors, among other things.