Federal lawsuit filed by former Frontenac city staff

FRONTENAC, Ks. — A federal lawsuit is being filed against the city of Frontenac by some of its former city staff.

This lawsuit all stems from a City Council meeting back in September, where the City Administrator, Clerk, and Attorney all were fired.

Their Mayor resigned that night as well.

I spoke to former Mayor Linda Grilz on how she believes the lawsuit sparked from a failed drug test.

A lawsuit filed by three former Frontenac city workers comes months after they were fired from their positions at a City Council meeting.

The plaintiffs are former City Administrator Brad Reams, City Clerk, Terri Kutz and City Attorney Timothy Fielder.

Former Mayor Linda Grilz says their termination comes after another city employee failed their drug test.

Linda Grilz, Former Mayor, Frontenac, said, “It was a random test. And the city doesn’t have anything to do with selecting who gets tested and when. There’s people, their name can come up multiple times in a row, and get tested and maybe work there for 3-4 years and never get tested.”

The lawsuit indicates an employee who was selected for drug testing had their results come back positive for THC.

“The policy calls for that we offer to our employees rehabilitation.”

However that employee rejected the offer.

And according to the lawsuit city staff then terminated that person on September 9th, citing a violation to the city personnel policy.

Grilz believes those actions prompted the City Council to considering doing some firing of their own.

“We think that’s what initiated the terminations of the employees.”

According to the suit, the City Council called for the termination of the city staff that had fired the employee for their failed drug test.

That motion was passed on a 6-2 vote.

Shortly after that motion was carried, Grilz resigned.

That fired employee has since been rehired by the city.

Those former city leaders are seeking $75,000 each in damages and for the lawsuit to go before a jury.

Frontenac’s current Mayor shared a statement with us stating quote, in response to the lawsuit, the city is aware of the lawsuit and we have engaged council, end quote.

An effort to get in contact with the former city staff was made, they either did not reply or declined to comment.