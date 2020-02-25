Federal Lawsuit filed against Joplin Police Department

JOPLIN, Mo. — A federal lawsuit has been filed against the Joplin Police Department in connection to a 2015 stabbing death.

The civil case claims Joplin Police delayed the treatment of victim Trevor Webb when they stopped the car he was in – in South Joplin.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was treated, but later pronounced dead.

Ryan Smith of Joplin admitted he was responsible for stabbing Webb at Bykota Trailer Park and is now serving a 25 year sentence.

But a family member is now suing, accusing J.P.D. Of slowing down the process of getting medical attention, leading to his death.

The Joplin City Attorney declined to comment, since it is a pending case.