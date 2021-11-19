Federal Jury Convicts Wyandotte Man for Methamphetamine Drug Conspiracy

TULSA, Okla. – A Wyandotte man accused of being part of a drug conspiracy ring involving up to 500 grams of methamphetamine was convicted by a federal jury on Thursday.

Adam Douglas Sherwood, 43, was convicted of drug conspiracy, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and three counts of unlawful use of a communication facility.

The jury found that Sherwood took part in the drug conspiracy from January 2018 through January 2021. He and his conspirators distributed and possessed with intent to distribute between 50 and 500 grams of methamphetamine.

Sherwood and coconspirator Kenneth Rosenburg aided and abetted one another to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. From May 13 to May 23, 2020, Sherwood also used his cellphone on three different occasions to conduct drug deals.

“A jury held Adam Sherwood accountable for conspiring to distribute and distributing methamphetamine,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “Illicit drug operations too often result in violence and further economic depression in struggling neighborhoods. Thankfully, multi-agency law enforcement teams are working together, as they did in this case, to dismantle drug operations that endanger communities in northeastern Oklahoma.”

Rosenberg pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm and was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison.

Sherwood is scheduled to be sentenced on March 25, 2022, before U.S. District Judge Claire V. Eagan.