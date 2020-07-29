Federal judge rules on OK gaming compacts

OKLAHOMA — A federal judge has ruled that Oklahoma’s tribal gaming compacts automatically renewed on January first, siding with tribes who sued the Governor to renew them.

The district judge rejected the Governor’s argument that the compacts had expired.

The compacts define how much of the tribes’ gambling revenue is paid to the state and which games are allowed.

Last week, the Oklahoma State Supreme Court ruled Governor Kevin Stitt overstepped his authority when he reached a casino gambling agreement with two native american tribes who were not involved in the federal lawsuit.