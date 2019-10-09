Federal grant looks to help combat homelessness in Southeast Kansas

A federal grant will help homeless residents in Southeast Kansas find shelter as soon as possible.

Catholic Charities of Southeast Kansas is the recipient of a grant for more than a $100,000 from housing and urban development. The funding will be used to help the homeless across an 11-county area who qualify as being without a home, into housing.

Director Casey Brown says this is the first time his organization applied for the grant money. And, he says it will hopefully change the lives of many people the charity serves.

“Our hope is to meet with them as soon as possible and wrap around services with them and to be able to provide services to get them housed stably as soon as possible,” Brown explained.

Brown says Wesley House and the City of Pittsburg will work together with his organization to get people who are classified as homeless into a stable housing situation.