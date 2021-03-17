Federal government offers Restaurant Revitalization Funds

MISSOURI — Local restaurants impacted by the pandemic will be able to get help with a new tax-free federal grant.

The Restaurant Revitalization Fund is from the federal government with $28.6 billion available to assist local restaurants. Eligible entities include restaurants, food trucks, caterers, and bars. The money will help restaurants bring in more covid-compliant seating arrangements and other ways to help establishments stay open and running.

Sherry Noller, Associate State Director of the Missouri Small Business Development Centers, said, “We’re excited of the opportunity that this is going to help our local restaurants so that we can keep those local places that we love to frequent that they will still be here for years to come. And that they’re are gonna get some support to help them um kinda ride this wave that they’ve been on for the last year.”

She says funding is not available yet, but restaurants are advised to begin gathering information so that they are ready.