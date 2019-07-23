Federal funding set to boost plan to fix bridges in Missouri

MISSOURI – Tens of millions of dollars in federal funding will boost a plan to fix bridges across the state.

The U.S. Department of Transportation will give Missouri $81 million to replace the Rocheport Bridge where Interstate 70 crossed the Missouri River. That funding also triggers $300 million in additional bonding to repair or replace 215 bridges around the state.

While the specific list is still in the works, Governor Mike Parson highlighted the Range Line Bridge south of 24th Street as a potential improvement project earlier this year.