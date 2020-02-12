February marks earthquake month

JOPLIN, Mo. — One of the biggest series of earthquakes in recorded history shook parts of the show-me state 1811 and 1812.

And experts think the New Madrid Fault Line in Southeast Missouri, could be overdue for another huge quake.

But is that enough of a threat to think about carrying earthquake insurance here in Southwest Missouri.

Some insurance agents say there’s a specific type of coverage for every kind of natural disaster.

But the deductible may not justify the expense.

Don Gould, Don Gould Agency, said, “They’re gonna have anywhere from a 10% to 20% deductible, so if you have a $200,000 house, you know you could have a $20,000 deductible.”

The Missouri Department Of Natural Resources says it would take a 7.5 quake along the New Madrid Fault Line to cause any damage in Southwest Missouri.

