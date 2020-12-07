FDA may authorize vaccine in the coming days

Meanwhile, The Food and Drug Administration could authorize the Coronavirus Vaccine in just a few days.

The FDA says on its website that it has a “Rigorous scientific and regulatory processes in place to facilitate development and ensure the safety, effectiveness and quality of Covid-19 vaccines.”

We asked the community if they would consider getting the vaccine once its approved and they were split.

Pete Johnson, says, “I probably won’t. I just, if its gonna happen its gonna happen. I mean if i catch it I catch it. I haven’t been real proactive on wearing a mask or anything.”

Charles Shields, says, “If Dr. Fauci says its good to go then I will yes.”

Top health officials are warning Americans not to let their guard down because a vaccine is just around the corner.

They stress everyone should continue wearing a mask and practice social distancing.