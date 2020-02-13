FBLA competition comes to MSSU

JOPLIN, Mo. — The playing field isn’t the only venue for high school students from one school to compete with those from another.

That’s what happened on the campus of an area university.

Meet Nevada High School Students Madison Hyder and Grace Barnes.

They presented a fictional sales pitch for a sports and entertainment event for kids featuring members of the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Grace Barnes, Nevada H.S. Sophomore, said, “It’s still good to get out of your shell and just like help you, your skills as a leader and as a speaker and anything you want to improve on.”

Madison Hyder, Nevada H.S. Senior, said, “After high school I plan to major in business in college and then I like plan to open a bakery later in life so it will help a lot.”

Both pitched their idea at the District 17 FBLA, or Future Business Leaders Of America competition at MSSU.

Nevada is one of 20 Southwest Missouri school districts that send students to the event on the campus of MSSU.

Now not every student that competes in FBLA will go into business, but the experience will help them regardless.

Jackson Goodrich and Matthew Dohmen were following in the footsteps of their older siblings who also competed before they graduated from McAuley Catholic High School.

Jackson Goodrich, McAuley Catholic H.S. Junior, said, “We did a presentation over it’s an entrepreneurship case study and we were presented a case study that was we were in charge of opening a franchise gym and just getting it running giving them reasons why they should fund us.”

Matthew Dohmen, McAuley Catholic H.S. Junior, said, “I’ll get leadership qualities, how to run a business, how to talk to people, just good qualities in life that I can use later.”

Jen Chase, Event Judge, High School Counselor, said, “Every year it seems like it’s better and better, you can tell that the kids really do a ton of research, they read everything they’re supposed to about their presentation and you can tell that they’re really raising some amazing leaders for business.”