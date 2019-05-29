FBI offers reward for information in the disappearance of Sarah Burton

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JOPLIN, Mo. - The FBI is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for the disappearance of Sarah Burton.

The FBI Kansas City Division is assisting the Joplin Police Department with the on-going investigation.

Burton, 29, was last seen on July 16, 2018, in the vicinity of 10th Street and Rex Avenue in Joplin. Burton was reported missing on July 20, 2018, by her mother.

There have been no reported sightings and/or contacts from Burton since her disappearance. Burton is described as 5'7, 170 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Individuals with information concerning the disappearance of Burton should immediately contact the Joplin Police Department at 417-623-3131 ext. 440.