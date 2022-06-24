SHERMAN COUNTY (KSNT) – The Sherman County Sheriff’s Office has announced that federal investigators are involved in examining the case of misappropriated COVID-19 relief money by local county officials.

The sheriff’s office acknowledges the coverage of the “alleged corruption” that was brought to light by 27 News’ Kansas Capitol Bureau in a Facebook post. According to the sheriff’s office, they are aware of the issue and have referred the case to the Federal Bureau of Investigation as this case involves federal funds.

The sheriff’s office goes on to say that the FBI is currently gathering information and evidence regarding this case and are preparing their findings for presentation to the U.S. Attorney Office for determination of prosecution.

Further details won’t be released as this is an ongoing investigation. When Kansas Capitol Bureau reached out to the FBI for comment on the case, a representative said confirmed that no details would be released regarding current cases. Lastly, Sherman County Sheriff’s Office said that they are prepared to pursue charges locally should it become necessary.

27 News’ Kansas Capitol Bureau first broke the story on the missing COVID-19 relief money in Sherman County on June 22. A new update to the original story contains direct quotes from a June 23 Sherman County Board of Commissioners’ “special meeting.”

To see the full Facebook quote from the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office, see below:

Many Sherman County Citizens have been inquiring about the breaking news story of the alleged corruption in Sherman County. The Sherman County Sheriff’s Office has known about this and has referred the case to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) since this incident involved Federal funds. The FBI has been investigating and gathering evidence in this case. They are preparing their findings for presentation to the US Attorney Office for determination of prosecution. Because this is an ongoing investigation, I can not comment on further details. Please know the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office is prepared to pursue charges locally should it become necessary. Sherman County Sherriff’s Office, Facebook page

