Fayetteville pauses to honor Officer Stephen Carr

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. . — A procession carrying the body of the officer that was shot and killed on Saturday night made its way down West Clydesdale Drive and beyond to escort him to the State Crime Lab in Little Rock.

The early morning procession left the coroner’s office between 6:45 and 7 a.m. this morning just as dawn was rising.

At 9:40 p.m. on Saturday night, the shots were fired in the back-parking lot of the Fayetteville Police Department on Rock Street. The officer who was killed has been identified as Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr.

According to Police Chief Mike Reynolds, the suspect was identified as London Phillips.

Reynolds said that Carr was shot while sitting inside his patrol car behind the police department. Chief Reynolds said that Carr was, “ambushed and executed.”

Two officers responded and fired shots at Phillips and killed him. The officers are on paid administrative leave per the investigation.

Chief Reynolds said that Carr was assigned to the Dickson Street Entertainment District.

However, more than just the Fayetteville area is mourning the loss of Carr.

Courtesy: SBU

The Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Mo is also mourning the death of Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr.

Carr graduated from SBU in 2015.

“While I did not know Stephen, I am grieved by the loss of a Bearcat, especially so unexpectedly,” said SBU President Dr. Eric A. Turner. “The SBU family is united in prayer for Stephen’s family during this difficult time.”

According to a press release, Carr graduated in May 2015 with a degree in Economics/Finance. After graduation, he initially went to work for Sam’s Club as a buyer, according to his academic advisor, Dr. Troy Bethards, Dean of the Robert W. Plaster College of Business and Computer Science.

“Stephen was a sharp student and very engaged in his academic experience,” Bethards said. “He took his academics as seriously as his time in football. Whatever he pursued, he was dedicated and did to the best of his ability. We are praying for his family as they grieve Stephen’s passing.”

Carr also played on SBU’s football team from 2011 to 2014. He was an offensive lineman for two seasons and student-coach for two seasons.

“Stephen came in as a highly recruited offensive lineman not just because of his ability, but because of his integrity and character,” SBU Head Football Coach Robert Clardy said. “He faced adversity with injuries in his first couple of years, which sidelined him as a player and led him to coach. He was a wonderful young man who worked hard to impact others on our campus and in our community.”

Fayetteville Police Chief Mike Reynolds stated that the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI will continue the investigation.

A memorial will be located outside the Fayetteville Police Department.