Fayetteville organization offers free breast exams, mammograms

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A Northwest Arkansas organization offered free breast exams and mammogram screenings in Fayetteville on Saturday.

The Washington Regional Cancer Support Home provided the services at no cost to the public.

Patients without insurance can receive follow-up services through the Support Home’s No Excuses program.

The program is aimed at breaking down financial, language, and cultural barriers so all men and women have access to proper healthcare.

“We always advocate for knowing your normal and knowing your body,” said program coordinator Kelsey Brock. “So we really appreciate when women advocate to themselves and become champions of their own health.”

One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer.