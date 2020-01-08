Fayetteville man sentenced in child pornography case

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark (KNWA) — The United States District Court in Fayetteville made its decision sentencing a man who pleaded guilty to child pornography.

Chad Skirvin, 38, of Fayetteville was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to one count of Accessing the Internet with Intent to View Child Pornography in September of 2019.

Skirvin will serve 72 months of federal prison followed by 15 years of supervised release.

According to reports, Skirvin’s residence and personal devices were searched by investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce where numerous images of child pornography were found.