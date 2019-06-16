Father Son Grill Build-Off

The business Ambassador Stone Midwest put on the event to show appreciation to the community.

Six teams put together a charcoal Webber grill.

Some of the competitors took home a grill, however the winner of the build off earned a 500 dollar gift card.

There was also free food and activities for those in attendance to enjoy.

“Me and the team here, if we don’t have business we don’t get to keep working. We just want to say thank you to everybody that purchases from us, rally the whole community.”said Jacob Mccallister, Owner Ambassador Stone Midwest

“Izzy is looking forward to some veggie shish kabobs and I’m looking forward to some steak hamburger and hotdogs. In addition, to having a good time.”said Aarron Bittick, Izzabella Reynolds-Bittick Winner

Mcallister adds they are thankful for other businesses who helped sponsor items, for the community as well.

