Father/son bee team sent to extract massive beehive from a Lawrence County church

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo (KOLR) — On June 21st, Father’s Day, Jeff Goetzinger and his son Nick went to a church off of the Stotts City exit to extract a massive beehive. The bees coming from the 19th-century church kept stinging the people maintaining the grounds.

While using a thermal imaging device, the Goetzingers found that inside the wall of the church was a hive that went from the ceiling to the floor. After peeling away the layers of the wall, they began using a modified shop-vac to extract the thousands of bees. About one hundred plus pounds of honey and wax came from the wall.

After the 4 hour extraction, the bees and honeycombs were brought to an apiary in Laclede county. Jeff and Nick’s company, Queen City Honey Company, began selling the unique honey in which it sold out almost immediately.

The taste was described as “buttery.” The biggest buyer was a woman who has several family members buried at the cemetery by the church. She gave the honey to her family and friends.

Currently, the bees are doing well, says Goetzinger, and that they have not produced any new honey yet. Although the honey is based on the environment they collect from; this new batch would probably not taste the same as the original.

The Goetzingers hope to create a new apiary near the church.