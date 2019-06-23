Father of medical marijuana beneficiary educates others on medicinal cannabis

JOPLIN, Mo. – Ayden’s Alliance is working to educate Missourians on the benefits of using cannabis as a treatment for illness.

The organization was started by Chris Markum, whose son suffers from intractable epilepsy, cerebral palsy and dystonia.

Ayden was the fifth person in Missouri to receive a medical marijuana card.

Now, his father spends his time educating others on how they can find their own strains and dosing methods to treat themselves.

Saturday, the organization hosted a free class with guest speakers to give those open to using cannabis medically an understanding of their options.

Ashley Markum, President of Ayden’s Alliance, says, “This is the fun part. You know, getting to educate people. And the people coming out already know that cannabis is medicine or they want to see how it can help them. So we are not trying to convince anybody anymore. We are just, you know, having fun educating.”

Speakers at the event also shared tips on how to self cultivate their own cannabis and gave an update on current legislation.