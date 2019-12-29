Father charged with child abuse following son’s death

CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. (KOLR) — An El Dorado Springs man was arrested for child abuse after an incident in November.

Dewey Foster, 34, is charged with abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death after his three-month-old son, Marcus, was found dead.

After his mother left for work, Marcus suffered blunt force trauma to the head and died on Nov. 24, according to KZRG.

Foster pleaded not guilty on Friday morning and is being held without bond.

He has two prior convictions for endangering the welfare of a child.

A bond hearing is set for Monday.