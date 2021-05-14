Fatality crash south of Galena

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kans. — A man is dead after crossing the centerline and striking an oncoming vehicle late last night near Galena.

Just before 11:00 Thursday night, Emergency personnel with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Galena Fire Department, and Cherokee County Ambulance Service responded to a two-vehicle fatality crash south of Galena.

An investigation by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office indicates the northbound 2002 Chevy Malibu, driven by 28-year-old Coleton James Wealot, crossed the centerline, striking 38-year-old April Mathis‘ 2015 Kia Optima.

Mathis, of Galena, was transported by EMS to a Joplin area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Wealot, of Diamond, Mo., was pronounced dead at the scene.

