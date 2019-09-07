Fatality Crash at State Line: Seneca [video]

(MO/OK STATE LINE) — 5:38 PM, multi-vehicle crash closed the state line Friday evening for nearly 3 hours to traffic Oklahoma / Missouri at Seneca.

Three vehicles were involved, Seneca Police Department processed the scene since it’s in their city limits.

Seneca Police Chief James Altec told us Friday night two people were injured, one fatally and the other non-life threatening injuries.

Oklahoma and Missouri authorities present

Newton Co. Deputy Coroner, Jerry Deems, confirmed, Glenn Smith, 57, died at the scene.

The Smith vehicle was traveling north on State Line Road and failed to yield at the intersection of Hwy U. He was t-boned by an SUV, and then both cars collided with a third.

Numerous other drivers and occupants told authorities they would seek medical attention on their own.