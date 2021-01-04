Fatal wreck in Joplin on Sunday

JOPLIN, Mo. — Two people die in a Joplin wreck Sunday Afternoon — one person now in custody.

It happened at 28th and South Connecticut shortly before 4 o’clock.

First responders closed the road down due to debris covering the intersection.

A pick-up truck t-boned into a small passenger vehicle and they then both went off the road, into a yard, in the northwest corner.

The two people from the passenger vehicle died — the driver of the pick-up truck could be facing charges.

The Joplin Police Major Crash Team is working with Joplin detectives, continuing to investigate the crash.

Names are not being released at this time — more information is expected to be released Monday.