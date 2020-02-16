Fatal two vehicle collision claims one

by: Peyton Knott

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A two-vehicle collision Saturday evening left one woman dead and sent another to the hospital.

According to officials, at approximately 8:11 p.m. patrol officers responded to a two-vehicle accident in the area of 3480 E. Huntsville.

Upon arrival, officers found two people injured and transported one to a local hospital. A 67-year-old woman suffered fatal injuries in the collision.

Accident reconstructionists had a portion of E. Huntsville closed for some time and the initial investigation shows that each vehicle contained only one occupant.

The condition of the second person is currently unknown.

