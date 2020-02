With a touch of the Start button, the big V-8 fires up with a deep and menacing rumble. The new Chevrolet “C8” has finally come to life.

Originally unveiled last July at a splashy even in Southern California, the actual launch of the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette was delayed by months due to the lengthy strike that shut down most of General Motors’ North American operations. Production is just ramping up at the factory in Bowling Green, Kentucky, none too soon not only for GM but a long list of anxious buyers. Even before the strike, Chevy had already sold out the first year’s production and some buyers will likely now have to wait until 2021 to take delivery.