Fatal rollover crash in Oronogo

ORONOGO, Mo. — One woman is dead and another is in serious condition following a rollover crash in Oronogo Saturday evening.

Around 7 P.M., authorities were called to Highway D and County Road 220 for an overturned vehicle.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Natosha Dates was travelling north on Highway D when her vehicle ran off the roadway and overturned.

Dates was ejected from the vehicle.

She and the passenger were both transported to Mercy Hospital in Joplin, both in serious condition.

Dates later died from her injuries.