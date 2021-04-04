Fatal house fire in Crawford County is under investigation

CRAWFORD COUNTY — Authorities are investigating after a body was found inside a burning home in Crawford County.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was called to a house fire just after 3:30 A.M. at 143 South 250 Street.

While fire crews were extinguishing the flames they found an adult female victim dead inside the home.

Authorities have not released the victim’s name.

The victim’s body was taken to Kansas City for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.