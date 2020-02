REPUBLIC, Mo. (KOLR) — According to the Republic fire crew, One elderly woman is deceased after her and her husband’s home in Alpine Village Community catches fire.

A person saw the fire from their porch and called 911.





Courtesy to KOLR

By the time the firefighters were on scene the double-wide mobile home was engulfed.

There were 50 firefighters on the scene and the husband made it out safe.

There was minor damage done to the trailer west of the main trailer.