Fatal crash near Mount Vernon leaves two 17-year-olds, one other dead

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. (KOLR) – A fatal car crash outside of Mount Vernon has left two 17-year-olds and one adult dead.

At about 9:05 p.m. Sunday, Evert Hair, 85, was travelling the wrong way on Interstate 44 and struck another vehicle head-on. The opposing vehicle was being driven by one of the teens, the other being a passenger.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene. Hair’s car did not have a safety device activate; the opposing vehicle did.

Both teens were from Mount Vernon.

This marks 12 total fatalities for Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D in 2021.