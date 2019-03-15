Fatal crash leaves three dead in southeast Kansas

Three elderly Southeast Kansas women die after a crash in Montgomery County.

The Kansas State Highway Patrol says the accident happened just north of the junction of US-75 US-166 just before 8:30 Tuesday morning.

A vehicle heading northbound on US-75 crossed the center line. A second car traveling southbound swerved into the right shoulder to try and avoid the car, but was struck head on. The three occupants of the second car all died.

They were 85-year-old Patricia Chalfant of Neodesha, 82-year-old Wilma Rowden of Neodesha, and 85-year-old Mary Compton of Fredonia. The driver of the first car was taken to a Tulsa hospital with serious injuries.

