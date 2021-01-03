Fatal crash in Nevada

by: Deja Brown

NEVADA, Mo. — One person is dead and another is recovering Saturday evening after a serious crash in Nevada.

Just before 8 A.M, The Missouri State Highway Patrol was called to the Marmaduke Park in Nevada for reports of a serious crash.

An investigation found that a 2009 Pontiac G5 missed a right hand curve and ran off the left side of the roadway before striking a tree.

The driver, identified at 21-year-old Jerod R. Gerster, died from his injuries.

A passenger, identified as a 21-year-old male, was transported to a local hospital from his injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This is the Missouri State Highway Patrol–Troop D–first fatal crash of the New Year.

