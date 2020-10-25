Fatal crash in McDonald County kills a teenage boy

MCDONALD COUNTY — A crash kills one teenage boy and injures two others in McDonald County Saturday afternoon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on private property in Noel around 2 P.M.

The one of the three teenage boys was operating a John Deere Gator when the driver, attempted to make a sharp turn at a high speed, flipping the vehicle.

A 15-year-old passenger was killed in that crash–the other two were taken to Freeman in Neosho for their injuries.

None of the identities of the teens in the crash are being released at this time.