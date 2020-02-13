Fatal accident involving two cars on Route 43 near Tiff City

TIFF CITY, Mo. — About 4 miles north of Tiff City, Missouri, two cars were involved in a fatal accident that killed an Oklahoma resident.

At around 1:40 P.M., authorities were called to a car accident on Route 43 about 4 miles north of Tiff City in McDonald County.

When authorities arrived, 71-year-old Rolla Rigsby was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:09 P.M. by the McDonald County Coroner. Two other victims were found with moderate to minor injuries and were transported to the hospital.

Wyandotte residents Rolla Rigsby and passenger, Matthew Sadey, 30, were in a 2010 Buick Enclave. The other victim, Seneca resident Kara Skehen, 25, was driving a 2017 Jeep Cherokee.

The crash occurred as Rigsby was traveling westbound and struck an oncoming vehicle traveling northbound.

The next of kin has been notified.