Fashion show held at a very historic building

MIAMI, Okla. — A variety of boutiques come together to host a fashion show event as well as support a historic building.

The Coleman Style Show was hosted at the Coleman Theater, and boutiques were able to show off their new fall arrivals as models walked down the runway.

They also had pop-up shops after the show, and all looks shown during the fashion show were available for purchase.

Some of the things shoppers were able to purchase included sweaters, hats, earrings, and purses.

Tickets were $15 a person, and all money raised goes back to support the historic Coleman Theater.

Natasha Smith, Owner, Cactus Creek Boutique, says, “I love the idea of keeping a historic building up and running. They do a lot of events here, and i think it’s a really special part of our history.”

The Coleman Theater hosts many events every year, so this was a way not only to give back to the theater but also for boutiques to reach new customers.